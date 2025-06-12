Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Tech-Driven Overhaul of Forest Protection

The Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department announced plans to modernize the state's forest protection efforts through a strategic action plan on Thursday. This strategy involves integrating advanced IT tools and artificial intelligence to create a more vigilant and effective UP Forest Force.

Key components of the upgrade include sensor-enabled surveillance cameras, GPS tracking devices, and electronic monitoring systems. A centralised command centre will also be established for real-time oversight and data analysis, enabling swift responses to forest and wildlife crimes.

The initiative, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to tackle perennial issues such as illegal logging and wildlife trafficking. By harnessing modern technology, the department plans to make data-driven decisions to better manage forest resources and improve conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)