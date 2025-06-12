Disaster Strikes: Eastern Cape Devastated by Deadly Floods
In Eastern Cape, South Africa, severe floods have claimed 57 lives, exposing the region's lack of resources for effective rescue operations. The floodwaters, reaching 3 to 4 meters, swept through homes and vehicles, with rescue efforts hindered by scarce resources and remoteness of essential equipment.
The death toll in Eastern Cape, one of South Africa's poorest provinces, rose to 57 following severe flooding. A top official reported that rescue efforts were hindered by inadequate resources.
Heavy rain caused a river to overflow, affecting Mthatha and nearby areas. The floods dismantled homes and stranded residents on rooftops and trees.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane highlighted the lack of essential rescue equipment in the province, exacerbating the crisis. Authorities continue to search for missing individuals as criticism mounts over government preparedness for such disasters.
