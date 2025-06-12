Disaster Strikes: Eastern Cape Devastated by Deadly Floods

The death toll in Eastern Cape, one of South Africa's poorest provinces, rose to 57 following severe flooding. A top official reported that rescue efforts were hindered by inadequate resources.

Heavy rain caused a river to overflow, affecting Mthatha and nearby areas. The floods dismantled homes and stranded residents on rooftops and trees.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane highlighted the lack of essential rescue equipment in the province, exacerbating the crisis. Authorities continue to search for missing individuals as criticism mounts over government preparedness for such disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)