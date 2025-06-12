Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave Grips Haryana and Punjab

Haryana and Punjab are experiencing extreme heat, with Sirsa reaching 47.4°C. Bathinda faces 46.8°C, and temperatures in other regions of both states remain unusually high. Cities like Rohtak, Hisar, Ludhiana, and Patiala face severe heat conditions. Chandigarh recorded 41.7°C, reflecting widespread sweltering conditions.

Updated: 12-06-2025 23:10 IST
Haryana and Punjab are battling an intense heatwave this week, with temperatures soaring to record highs. Sirsa led the way on Thursday with a blistering 47.4 degrees Celsius, as confirmed by the meteorological department.

Bathinda in Punjab wasn't far behind, with temperatures peaking at 46.8 degrees Celsius. Reports indicate that other regions across both states are also feeling the heat with temperatures significantly above normal.

In Haryana, Rohtak experienced a scorching 46.6 degrees Celsius. Other cities, including Hisar, Bhiwani, Gurugram, and Narnaul, joined the list with temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded highs of over 43 degrees Celsius, emphasizing the severity of the heatwave sweeping the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

