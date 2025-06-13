Left Menu

TRANSFORM II: Revamping Coronary Treatments with MagicTouch SCB

The TRANSFORM II trial, led by Bernardo Cortese, MD, has reached full patient enrollment. This investigation compares the MagicTouch Sirolimus-Coated Balloon to everolimus-eluting stents. Aimed at transforming coronary artery disease treatment, the trial anticipates results to support the broader adoption of drug-coated balloons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cleveland | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:08 IST
TRANSFORM II: Revamping Coronary Treatments with MagicTouch SCB
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The TRANSFORM II randomized controlled trial, under the leadership of Dr. Bernardo Cortese, has successfully completed its patient enrollment phase. The study evaluates the safety and efficacy of the MagicTouch Sirolimus-Coated Balloon (SCB) against the current standard everolimus-eluting stent (EES) for treating de-novo coronary vessels.

Sponsored by Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare in Milano, Italy, this landmark trial achieved its enrollment target, marking a crucial milestone, with 1,832 patients from 52 centers across three continents. The trial is poised to offer vital evidence for alternatives in coronary artery disease treatment.

The trial's findings could revolutionize procedures by providing evidence that could support drug-coated balloons over permanent implants. With improved technologies like MagicTouch, researchers pave the way for innovative practices in interventional cardiology globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025