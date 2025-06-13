TRANSFORM II: Revamping Coronary Treatments with MagicTouch SCB

The TRANSFORM II randomized controlled trial, under the leadership of Dr. Bernardo Cortese, has successfully completed its patient enrollment phase. The study evaluates the safety and efficacy of the MagicTouch Sirolimus-Coated Balloon (SCB) against the current standard everolimus-eluting stent (EES) for treating de-novo coronary vessels.

Sponsored by Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare in Milano, Italy, this landmark trial achieved its enrollment target, marking a crucial milestone, with 1,832 patients from 52 centers across three continents. The trial is poised to offer vital evidence for alternatives in coronary artery disease treatment.

The trial's findings could revolutionize procedures by providing evidence that could support drug-coated balloons over permanent implants. With improved technologies like MagicTouch, researchers pave the way for innovative practices in interventional cardiology globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)