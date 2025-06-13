Left Menu

Delhi to Establish Effluent Treatment Plants in Redevelopment Areas

The Delhi government plans to set up Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in 27 redevelopment areas by year-end to tackle untreated sewage contaminating the Yamuna River. Despite existing CETPs, untreated waste from unorganised industrial areas continues to pollute. A new initiative aims to address these pollution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:14 IST
Delhi to Establish Effluent Treatment Plants in Redevelopment Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to launch Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in 27 redevelopment areas by the end of the year in an effort to treat sewage and combat pollution in the Yamuna River. Officials have highlighted that untreated sewage from unorganised industrial zones remains a significant challenge.

Despite having 13 CETPs servicing 17 industrial regions and managing 200 million litres of water daily, unauthorized areas are still breaching pollution regulations by evacuating heavy metals into stormwater drains leading to the river. A recent meeting between the central and state authorities underscored this problem, prompting the decision to install industrial waste treatment solutions.

Water activist Varun Gulati criticized the existing CETPs, which were established two decades ago by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), for consistently failing to meet treatment standards. The government also initiated a drone survey to identify encroachments on major drainage systems.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025