Rain's Race: Monsoon Gallops Across India Ahead of Schedule
The southwest monsoon has advanced rapidly across India, reaching Kerala by May 24, its earliest since 2009. Despite stalling in early June, it is set to cover Delhi by June 22. The monsoon's progress is critical for agriculture and water reservoirs, affecting a significant portion of India's GDP and population.
This year's southwest monsoon is making waves by advancing across India earlier than usual. Arriving in Kerala on May 24 — its earliest onset since 2009 — the monsoon has swiftly moved across the country.
After a brief pause from late May to early June, the system regained momentum and is expected to reach Delhi by June 22, ahead of its normal onset date of June 30. The India Meteorological Department forecasts above-normal rainfall for most regions, except for Ladakh, parts of northeast India, and some eastern states.
The monsoon's timely arrival is crucial for India's agricultural sector, which underpins the livelihoods of 42% of the population and contributes 18.2% to the GDP. It also fills reservoirs vital for drinking water and power generation, underscoring the importance of this seasonal phenomenon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
