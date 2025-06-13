Uttar Pradesh Transforms Education with 2,700 Smart Classrooms in Urban Schools

The Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh announced a significant leap toward modernizing education within urban settings. As part of their extensive drive, over 2,700 smart classrooms are being developed in government schools throughout the region, entailing a substantial expenditure of Rs 324.56 crore.

Of these, 1,780 classrooms are already operational, marking a major milestone in the initiative. The project offers crucial access to technology-enhanced learning for students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds and has led to an increased student enrollment rate, as reported by the department.

Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat highlighted the transformative nature of these smart classrooms, noting their role in equipping students for the digital age. The campaigns are part of larger initiatives, including the Smart City Mission and Kayakalp, aimed at uplifting the standard of education in government schools across urban areas.