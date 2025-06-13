Left Menu

Transforming Nashik: A New IT Park Initiative

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is progressing with plans to develop an IT Park in Nashik. State minister Uday Samant emphasizes collaboration with local authorities for land acquisition. The initiative includes a permanent exhibition center and anticipates significant investment interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:42 IST
Transforming Nashik: A New IT Park Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster the technological infrastructure in Nashik, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has secured a 25-acre site in Rajur Bahula for an IT Park, as confirmed by state minister Uday Samant on Friday.

Addressing a review meeting for the Nashik division of the MIDC, attended by key stakeholders such as collector Jalaj Sharma and NMC chief Manisha Khatri, Samant highlighted the importance of the IT Park to stimulate local economic development.

Plans include merging 15 additional acres from the Municipal Corporation, establishing a permanent exhibition center for industrial showcases, and facilitating future investments. The site will also serve as a hub during the Kumbh Mela, reflecting the government's strategic planning for dual-purpose land use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025