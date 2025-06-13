Transforming Nashik: A New IT Park Initiative
Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is progressing with plans to develop an IT Park in Nashik. State minister Uday Samant emphasizes collaboration with local authorities for land acquisition. The initiative includes a permanent exhibition center and anticipates significant investment interest.
- Country:
- India
In a move to bolster the technological infrastructure in Nashik, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has secured a 25-acre site in Rajur Bahula for an IT Park, as confirmed by state minister Uday Samant on Friday.
Addressing a review meeting for the Nashik division of the MIDC, attended by key stakeholders such as collector Jalaj Sharma and NMC chief Manisha Khatri, Samant highlighted the importance of the IT Park to stimulate local economic development.
Plans include merging 15 additional acres from the Municipal Corporation, establishing a permanent exhibition center for industrial showcases, and facilitating future investments. The site will also serve as a hub during the Kumbh Mela, reflecting the government's strategic planning for dual-purpose land use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
