Left Menu

South Africa's Devastating Flood: A Community Struggles to Recover

In South Africa, catastrophic floods in the southeastern region have resulted in at least 78 fatalities, with the toll expected to rise. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the hardest-hit area, Mthatha in Eastern Cape, amid criticisms of a slow emergency response. Rescue efforts continue despite limited resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:39 IST
South Africa's Devastating Flood: A Community Struggles to Recover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of devastating floods in southeastern South Africa, at least 78 people have perished, and the death toll could climb higher. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mthatha, the most affected town in Eastern Cape province, following the extreme weather that began early Tuesday.

Ramaphosa attended a briefing by disaster management officials and visited a site where a school bus was swept away, claiming the lives of six students, the bus driver, and another adult. Four other students are still missing.

The floods have raised questions about the government's emergency response, particularly in one of the nation's poorest regions, where resources such as rescue helicopters and specialized teams are scarce. Despite criticisms, Ramaphosa claimed the situation could have been worse. Rescue efforts continue as waters recede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025