South Africa's Devastating Flood: A Community Struggles to Recover

In the wake of devastating floods in southeastern South Africa, at least 78 people have perished, and the death toll could climb higher. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mthatha, the most affected town in Eastern Cape province, following the extreme weather that began early Tuesday.

Ramaphosa attended a briefing by disaster management officials and visited a site where a school bus was swept away, claiming the lives of six students, the bus driver, and another adult. Four other students are still missing.

The floods have raised questions about the government's emergency response, particularly in one of the nation's poorest regions, where resources such as rescue helicopters and specialized teams are scarce. Despite criticisms, Ramaphosa claimed the situation could have been worse. Rescue efforts continue as waters recede.

