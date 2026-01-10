Tragedy in Cebu: Landfill Collapse Claims Lives as Rescue Efforts Continue
A landfill collapse in Cebu, Philippines, has resulted in four confirmed deaths, with continuing rescue efforts for dozens still missing. The disaster saw 110 workers on-site during the collapse. Rescue teams are working with advanced equipment, and families of the missing hold onto hope.
The dire situation in Cebu, Philippines, continues to unfold as the death toll from the recent landfill collapse has risen to four, with rescue operations persistently ongoing. The tragedy struck the Binaliw landfill last Thursday, trapping dozens of workers and causing significant destruction to on-site facilities.
Mayor Nestor Archival of Cebu City provided updates, stating that four fatalities had been confirmed and 12 individuals were hospitalized in the wake of the collapse. At the heart of the efforts, rescue authorities are deploying a 50-ton crane to meticulously excavate areas where signs of life have been detected.
Amid this tragedy, families of the missing maintain hope. Jerahmey Espinoza, among those awaiting news, expressed determination in finding her husband alive. As 36 people remain unaccounted for, the situation remains critical as rescue teams diligently work against time.
Philippine authorities raise the number of people missing in a landfill collapse to 38, reports AP.