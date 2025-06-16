Left Menu

Water Gun Protests in Europe Draw Attention to Overtourism Crisis

Protesters in Barcelona and Mallorca used water guns against tourists to spotlight the negative impacts of overtourism on local communities. As thousands rallied, they demanded action on housing issues and the preservation of their towns' character, challenging mass tourism and short-term rentals.

Updated: 16-06-2025 14:29 IST
Water Gun Protests in Europe Draw Attention to Overtourism Crisis
In a unique protest against overtourism, demonstrators in Barcelona and Mallorca playfully targeted tourists with water guns, marking an unprecedented call for action to address the negative ramifications of the tourism industry.

Protesters argue that the influx of tourists is contributing to a housing crisis that could push locals out of their homes, as seen in areas like Barcelona, where short-term rentals have driven up rental costs. This sentiment echoed through coordinated demonstrations across southern Europe, including in Venice, Lisbon, and several Spanish cities.

Activists criticized platforms like Airbnb, accusing them of exacerbating housing shortages and threatening residents' constitutional rights to housing. Spanish authorities have taken steps to curb short-term rentals, but protesters claim it's not enough, as the fight to reclaim their hometowns continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

