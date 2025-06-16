India's Monsoon Revival Brings Relief and Prospects for Growth

India's monsoon season has regained momentum after a pause that lasted more than two weeks, bringing relief to the scorching northern plains. The weather shift is anticipated to spread across central India this week, according to senior meteorological officials.

Crucial for India's $4 trillion economy, the monsoon accounts for nearly 70% of the annual rainfall, directly impacting agriculture and water supply. Half of India's farmland, lacking irrigation, relies on the June-September rains to thrive.

The Bay of Bengal has developed a favorable weather system, aiding the monsoon's advance into western Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department confirmed. Despite early setbacks, heavy rains are forecasted for multiple regions in the coming days, significantly easing temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)