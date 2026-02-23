Jharkhand Braces for Rains and Warmer Weather

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is expected in various parts of southeastern Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The weather office has also predicted gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, along with thunderstorms in districts including Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, and East Singhbhum.

Additionally, minimum temperatures across the state are anticipated to rise by two degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Currently, Gumla remains the coldest place in the state, recording a temperature of 12 degrees Celsius.