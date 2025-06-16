Delhi's Green Revolution: Sweeping Change in Pollution Control

Delhi is set to witness a sweeping revolution in pollution control as the government rolls out advanced Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines, alongside water sprinklers and anti-smog guns. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa showcased the technology in a special demonstration on Monday.

Gupta emphasized during the event that the government plans to deploy this advanced machinery across every constituency to tackle air pollution effectively. These machines come in electric variants, aiming not to contribute further to pollution levels, she added.

The comprehensive plan, already green-lit by the Cabinet, includes deploying 250 water sprinklers with integrated anti-smog guns and 70 MRS machines. The initiative will be managed by the Public Works Department with the inclusion of dump vehicles and water tankers, marking a significant move towards sustainable urban management.

(With inputs from agencies.)