Delhi's Green Revolution: Sweeping Change in Pollution Control
Delhi's government is taking bold steps to combat pollution with advanced Mechanical Road Sweeping machines and anti-smog technology. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized widespread deployment plans. Electric variants aim to minimize pollution, and a comprehensive sanitation strategy has been approved by the Cabinet.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is set to witness a sweeping revolution in pollution control as the government rolls out advanced Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines, alongside water sprinklers and anti-smog guns. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa showcased the technology in a special demonstration on Monday.
Gupta emphasized during the event that the government plans to deploy this advanced machinery across every constituency to tackle air pollution effectively. These machines come in electric variants, aiming not to contribute further to pollution levels, she added.
The comprehensive plan, already green-lit by the Cabinet, includes deploying 250 water sprinklers with integrated anti-smog guns and 70 MRS machines. The initiative will be managed by the Public Works Department with the inclusion of dump vehicles and water tankers, marking a significant move towards sustainable urban management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Ganga's Blessings for 100 Days of Progress
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Divine Strength for Development Initiatives
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Spiritual Journey to Boost Development
Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology
GBA to launch key climate initiatives to celebrate World Environment Day