Haryana's Bold Plan to Combat Air Pollution: Phasing Out Polluting Vehicles and Curbing Construction Dust

The Haryana government has launched a comprehensive plan to phase out polluting vehicles and manage construction dust to improve air quality in the National Capital Region. Measures include banning fuel for end-of-life vehicles, promoting green mobility, and enhanced construction waste management, underscoring the state's dedication to environmental improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:37 IST
In a significant environmental move, the Haryana government has rolled out a strategic plan to eliminate polluting vehicles and control construction dust, aiming to enhance the air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR). This ambitious roadmap illustrates the state's unwavering commitment to ecological preservation.

Key measures in the plan involve stopping fuel supplies for end-of-life vehicles in major cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat by 2025, with automatic number plate recognition cameras being installed to reinforce this. By 2026, all non-compliant vehicles will be restricted from entering Delhi, barring essential services.

Alongside vehicle regulation, the government is escalating efforts to manage construction waste and road dust emissions, acknowledged contributors to urban pollution. Initiatives include operational facilities for waste processing and new model road stretches developed as per air quality management standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

