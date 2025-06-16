Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Wet Spell Amidst Weather Warnings

Himachal Pradesh is set for a wet spell till Sunday, with the meteorological department forecasting light to moderate rains. A 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms with gusty winds has been issued. Major districts will experience these conditions, with the state seeing a 36% rainfall deficit this monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for wet weather as forecasts predict light to moderate rains in the region's lower, mid, and higher hills extending through Sunday. The meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' warning, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour at isolated locations across most districts from Tuesday to Friday.

Recent reports reveal that Shimla was hit by a severe storm with sharp showers on Monday afternoon, accumulating 25 mm of rainfall within just one hour. Kangra emerged as the wettest area, logging 33.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, followed by Shimla with 32.4 mm and Theog with 30 mm, among others.

Temperature fluctuations remain minimal, with Kusumseri recording the state's lowest temperature at 8.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Hamirpur stood out as the hottest spot, hitting 38.2 degrees Celsius. Overall, the state has witnessed a 36% rainfall deficit this monsoon season compared to the normal average of 43.2 mm, with all twelve districts experiencing varying levels of deficits.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

