Himachal Pradesh Braces for Wet Spell Amidst Weather Warnings

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for wet weather as forecasts predict light to moderate rains in the region's lower, mid, and higher hills extending through Sunday. The meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' warning, indicating thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour at isolated locations across most districts from Tuesday to Friday.

Recent reports reveal that Shimla was hit by a severe storm with sharp showers on Monday afternoon, accumulating 25 mm of rainfall within just one hour. Kangra emerged as the wettest area, logging 33.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, followed by Shimla with 32.4 mm and Theog with 30 mm, among others.

Temperature fluctuations remain minimal, with Kusumseri recording the state's lowest temperature at 8.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Hamirpur stood out as the hottest spot, hitting 38.2 degrees Celsius. Overall, the state has witnessed a 36% rainfall deficit this monsoon season compared to the normal average of 43.2 mm, with all twelve districts experiencing varying levels of deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)