Pune Acts: Unsafe Bridges to be Dismantled After Tragic Collapse
Following a tragic bridge collapse on the Indrayani river in Pune, which resulted in four deaths and 18 injuries, the district administration has decided to dismantle all structurally unsafe bridges. The collapsed bridge was overcrowded despite warnings, prompting urgent action to prevent future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a tragic bridge collapse on the Indrayani river in Pune's Maval tehsil, resulting in four deaths and 18 injuries, district authorities have announced plans to dismantle structurally unsafe bridges.
The bridge in the Kundamala area, constructed in 1993, collapsed on Sunday as it was deemed unsafe, yet warning signs were disregarded by over 100 individuals.
Collector Jitendra Dudi declared the removal of such structures, citing the ineffectiveness of barricades, while stating new bridge construction will begin within weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement