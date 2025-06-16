Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Commands Swift Completion of Varanasi Developments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes timely completion of Varanasi's development projects, addressing infrastructure improvements and law enforcement. He directs 100% drain cleaning before monsoon, plans for a grand International Yoga Day, and fosters public participation in environmental projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of development projects in Varanasi. This directive follows a meeting with senior officials to review ongoing works and maintain law and order, reinforcing no negligence in project execution.

Adityanath highlighted the urgency of cleaning drains and sewers before the monsoon to prevent waterlogging and demanded swift progress on a new bridge over the Ganga River and Dalmandi road expansion. Preparations for an upcoming Central Zonal Council meeting were also examined for their timely execution.

Law enforcement and public engagement are priority areas with orders to address public grievances quickly and penalize traffic rule violators. For International Yoga Day on June 21, Adityanath envisions a large-scale, participatory event, promoting environmental initiatives like the 'One Tree in Mother's Name' drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

