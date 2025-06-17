Blaze in the Hawaiian Homelands: Impact and Evacuation
A brush fire driven by strong winds forced the evacuation of 50 Maui residents, bringing back memories of a deadly blaze in Lahaina. The fire in Kahikinui, covering 330 acres, has been 85% contained. Previously, Native Hawaiian land was affected by extensive drought, lacking infrastructure and facing challenging firefighting conditions.
- Country:
- United States
A fast-moving brush fire in Hawaii, driven by fierce winds, triggered the evacuation of approximately 50 Maui residents. The incident occurred opposite the same island where a devastating fire killed over 100 people two years ago.
Initially spanning 500 acres, the fire in Kahikinui, a region reserved for Native Hawaiians, is now estimated at 330 acres and is 85% contained, as per the Maui fire department. The challenging terrain made fire size difficult to assess.
No injuries or structural damages have been reported. Authorities conducted door-to-door evacuations and closed part of a highway. The National Guard is assisting following emergency proclamations signed by state and local leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dauntless Evacuation: Lachung Community Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists Amidst Torrential Rains
Sikkim Restores Chungthang-Phidang Road; Evacuation Efforts Gain Momentum Amid Adverse Weather
Swift Evacuation of Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Weather Chaos
Sikkim Landslide Claims Lives, Triggers Massive Tourist Evacuation Effort
Congress Demands Fire Audit After Cruise Boat Blaze in Mandovi River