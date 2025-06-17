Left Menu

Blaze in the Hawaiian Homelands: Impact and Evacuation

A brush fire driven by strong winds forced the evacuation of 50 Maui residents, bringing back memories of a deadly blaze in Lahaina. The fire in Kahikinui, covering 330 acres, has been 85% contained. Previously, Native Hawaiian land was affected by extensive drought, lacking infrastructure and facing challenging firefighting conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:56 IST
Blaze in the Hawaiian Homelands: Impact and Evacuation
A fast-moving brush fire in Hawaii, driven by fierce winds, triggered the evacuation of approximately 50 Maui residents. The incident occurred opposite the same island where a devastating fire killed over 100 people two years ago.

Initially spanning 500 acres, the fire in Kahikinui, a region reserved for Native Hawaiians, is now estimated at 330 acres and is 85% contained, as per the Maui fire department. The challenging terrain made fire size difficult to assess.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported. Authorities conducted door-to-door evacuations and closed part of a highway. The National Guard is assisting following emergency proclamations signed by state and local leaders.

