Blaze in the Hawaiian Homelands: Impact and Evacuation

A fast-moving brush fire in Hawaii, driven by fierce winds, triggered the evacuation of approximately 50 Maui residents. The incident occurred opposite the same island where a devastating fire killed over 100 people two years ago.

Initially spanning 500 acres, the fire in Kahikinui, a region reserved for Native Hawaiians, is now estimated at 330 acres and is 85% contained, as per the Maui fire department. The challenging terrain made fire size difficult to assess.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported. Authorities conducted door-to-door evacuations and closed part of a highway. The National Guard is assisting following emergency proclamations signed by state and local leaders.

