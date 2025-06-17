Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Yoga Parks Initiative: Blending Health with Environmental Consciousness

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to create 'Yoga Parks' across the state to integrate yoga into daily life and bolster community engagement. These parks will feature instructors, open gyms, and amenities. Youth involvement and environmental sustainability drive the initiative, complemented by campaigns like 'Yoga Unplugged' and 'Harit Yoga.'

  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is embarking on an ambitious project to establish 'Yoga Parks' statewide, aiming to incorporate yoga into the daily routine of its citizens and encourage collective participation.

These parks are to be built with aid from local entities such as municipalities and gram panchayats, according to a state government statement released on Tuesday. Each district with divisional headquarters is set to have three parks, while others will have two.

The initiative is strengthened by two campaigns: 'Yoga Unplugged' focuses on engaging youth via competitive and media-driven formats, while 'Harit Yoga' emphasizes environmental conservation. Together, these efforts aim to create inclusive spaces promoting both physical health and ecological consciousness.

