Tropical Storm Erick Gains Strength Amidst Pacific Concerns

Tropical Storm Erick emerged early Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean near southern Mexico, poised to intensify into a hurricane by Wednesday, as reported by the US National Hurricane Centre.

Located roughly 692 kilometres southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico, Erick carries maximum sustained winds of 64 kph and is moving west-northwest at 19 kph. The storm is expected to approach the Mexican coast by late Wednesday.

A hurricane watch, indicating possible hurricane conditions with winds over 119 kph within two days, is in place from Bahia De Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Furthermore, Erick's heavy rainfall could trigger flooding and mudslides across several states and parts of El Salvador and Guatemala, with storm surges possibly causing coastal flooding.

