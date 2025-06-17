Flood Fury Sparks Uproar in Kerala: Coastal Communities Demand Action

The recent bout of intense rainfall in Kerala has significantly impacted coastal communities, leading to severe waterlogging and a pressing need for relief interventions. In Kannamaly, Ernakulam district, the local populace staged a protest using a country boat and logs to demand longstanding solutions for the persistent issue of coastal erosion and waterlogging.

With the inundation causing extensive damage, authorities were compelled to relocate several families living in low-lying regions to relief camps across various districts. Despite a decrease in rainfall intensity, the situation remains dire as mudslides and floodwaters continue to pose challenges across the state, notably in areas like Kuttanad and Kannur.

In Kasaragod, the inundation led to the flooding of the Siddhi Vinayaka temple, drawing significant attention as images of the temple priest navigating through the flood reached social media. With weather forecasts predicting moderate to light rain, the urgency for a comprehensive approach to address the ongoing crisis is evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)