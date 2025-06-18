Biswanand Infra Projects Leads Infrastructure Revolution in India
Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd, led by Director Diptiman Chattopadhyay, is involved in significant projects such as the RIL Jamnagar Solar Power Plant and India's first largest single span extradozed bridge. The company is collaborating with international firms from Malaysia and Spain, and strengthens its global footprint through projects in the Middle East.
Biswanand Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd, a prominent construction firm based in Kolkata, is spearheading key infrastructure developments high on India's national agenda. Director Diptiman Chattopadhyay reveals the company's joint ventures include major projects like the RIL Jamnagar Solar Power Plant and the high-speed railway project with Larsen & Toubro.
The company is also constructing India's largest single-span extradozed bridge in Arunachal Pradesh, a project under close inspection by the Prime Minister's and Defence Minister's offices. Additionally, Biswanand Infra boasts extensive experience in executing projects for infrastructure giants such as NHAI, NHIDCL, and Indian Oil Company.
Diptiman Chattopadhyay also highlights ongoing conversations with leading international companies from Malaysia and Spain to bring more global projects to India. In collaboration with Larsen & Toubro, the company will oversee resource mobilization for projects in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and UAE, with gratitude expressed for the collaborative support provided by L&T's headquarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
