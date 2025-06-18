Monsoon Unleashes Torrential Rains Across Jharkhand
The southwest monsoon has enveloped Jharkhand, bringing continued rainfall across the state until June 20. All 24 districts have now been covered, with significant rainfall recorded, reversing a prior deficiency. A 'red' alert is issued for several districts due to expected heavy rain, prompting caution from local authorities.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand is experiencing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advances throughout the state. By Wednesday, the monsoon had reached every district, overcoming a previous 52% rainfall deficit recorded until June 17.
In the last 24 hours alone, the state witnessed a seven-percent surge in rainfall, exceeding the average for June. Kuru in Lohardaga recorded the highest rainfall at 144 mm, with Ranchi and Kuchai also seeing significant downpours.
The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued a 'red' alert for extreme weather in several districts. Authorities urge residents to avoid low-lying areas and restrict travel. The rains are forecasted to persist till June 20, with more heavy showers anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Monsoon
- Rainfall
- Weather
- IMD
- Heavy Rainfall
- Red Alert
- Abhishek Anand
- Ranchi
- Downpour
ALSO READ
Assam Flood Crisis: Over Half a Million Affected Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Karnataka Faces Torrential Downpours: Schools Closed Amid Red Alert
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Orange Alert and Holiday Announced
Nepal Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Warnings Issued Amid Early Monsoon
IMD Issues Orange Alert as Monsoon Rains Batter South India