Monsoon Unleashes Torrential Rains Across Jharkhand

Jharkhand is experiencing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advances throughout the state. By Wednesday, the monsoon had reached every district, overcoming a previous 52% rainfall deficit recorded until June 17.

In the last 24 hours alone, the state witnessed a seven-percent surge in rainfall, exceeding the average for June. Kuru in Lohardaga recorded the highest rainfall at 144 mm, with Ranchi and Kuchai also seeing significant downpours.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has issued a 'red' alert for extreme weather in several districts. Authorities urge residents to avoid low-lying areas and restrict travel. The rains are forecasted to persist till June 20, with more heavy showers anticipated.

