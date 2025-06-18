Boosting Biodiversity: Nagaland's Fish Ranching Strategy

The Nagaland government has taken a significant step towards boosting the region's aquatic biodiversity by releasing one lakh fingerlings into the Doyang river. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, marks the beginning of a comprehensive awareness programme-cum-fish ranching operation.

The programme is aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices while significantly enhancing the local aquatic ecosystem. Indigenous fish, notably the Nagaland State Fish 'Mahseer', have been released as part of efforts to restore the river's natural fish population.

Principal Secretary Y Kikheto Sema, addressing the event, highlighted that combining fish ranching with public consciousness can restore fish populations, improve river health, and ensure food security. He called on local communities to avoid harmful fishing methods, advocating for conservation and sustainable resource management.

