Boosting Biodiversity: Nagaland's Fish Ranching Strategy

The Nagaland government has implemented a fish ranching initiative by releasing one lakh fingerlings into the Doyang river. The program aims to promote sustainable fishing and enhance aquatic biodiversity. Indigenous species, including 'Mahseer', were included in this conservation effort, emphasizing scientific management and community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has taken a significant step towards boosting the region's aquatic biodiversity by releasing one lakh fingerlings into the Doyang river. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, marks the beginning of a comprehensive awareness programme-cum-fish ranching operation.

The programme is aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices while significantly enhancing the local aquatic ecosystem. Indigenous fish, notably the Nagaland State Fish 'Mahseer', have been released as part of efforts to restore the river's natural fish population.

Principal Secretary Y Kikheto Sema, addressing the event, highlighted that combining fish ranching with public consciousness can restore fish populations, improve river health, and ensure food security. He called on local communities to avoid harmful fishing methods, advocating for conservation and sustainable resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

