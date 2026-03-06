Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack
Reuters | Havana | Updated: 06-03-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 07:53 IST
A fifth casualty from last week's speedboat attack on Cuba has been confirmed, the Cuban interior ministry said on Thursday night.
Roberto Avila Alvarez died on March 4 in the hospital, the Cuban authorities said, where he was being held after being injured in an incident last week in which Cuban forces killed four Cuban nationals and wounded six others aboard a speedboat that entered Cuban waters.
