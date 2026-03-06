Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

​A fifth ‌casualty from ​last week's speedboat attack ‌on Cuba has been confirmed, the Cuban interior ‌ministry said on Thursday ‌night.

Roberto Avila Alvarez died on March 4 ⁠in ​the ⁠hospital, the Cuban authorities said, ⁠where he was being ​held after being injured in ⁠an incident last ⁠week ​in which Cuban forces killed four ⁠Cuban nationals and wounded ⁠six ⁠others aboard a speedboat that entered Cuban ‌waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)