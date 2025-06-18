Monsoon Fury: Jharkhand Braces for Deluge with Red Alert and School Closures
The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in Jharkhand from June 18-20. This prompted school closures and affected flights. Jharkhand, previously 52 percent deficient in rain, now records a surplus. The Ranchi administration issued a red alert and advises precautions in low-lying areas.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heavy downpour in Jharkhand from June 18 to 20, covering the entire state as the southwest monsoon progresses. This weather phenomenon prompted the Ranchi administration to close schools on June 19 as a preventive measure.
The heavy rains have disrupted flight operations at Birsa Munda Airport, with several flights being cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Airport authorities urge passengers to stay informed with their respective airlines for updates.
The region, initially experiencing a significant rain deficiency, now records a surplus due to recent precipitation. Authorities have issued a red alert for several districts, cautioning residents to avoid low-lying areas and waterlogged roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Severe Rainfall Hits Hubballi: Search for Missing Man, School Closures as IMD Alerts Karnataka
Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Causes Flight Cancellations
IMD Issues Orange Alert as Monsoon Rains Batter South India
IMD Issues Alerts as Monsoon Strengthens in Kerala and Karnataka
Air India Faces Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Soar Amid Crash Investigation