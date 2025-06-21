Left Menu

Tragic Storm in North Dakota Claims Three Lives

Three people have died following a severe weather event in Enderlin, North Dakota. Authorities reported that two men and a woman lost their lives in separate incidents late Friday. Enderlin is located approximately 57 miles southwest of Fargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Enderlin | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:01 IST
Tragic Storm in North Dakota Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, severe weather has claimed the lives of three individuals in the small town of Enderlin, North Dakota.

According to Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner, the victims, two men and a woman, were found at two different locations following Friday night's storm.

Enderlin, situated around 57 miles southwest of Fargo, witnessed this tragic loss amidst the sweeping weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025