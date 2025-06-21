Tragic Storm in North Dakota Claims Three Lives
Three people have died following a severe weather event in Enderlin, North Dakota. Authorities reported that two men and a woman lost their lives in separate incidents late Friday. Enderlin is located approximately 57 miles southwest of Fargo.
According to Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner, the victims, two men and a woman, were found at two different locations following Friday night's storm.
Enderlin, situated around 57 miles southwest of Fargo, witnessed this tragic loss amidst the sweeping weather conditions.
