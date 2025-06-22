Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Nepal: Indian National Killed, Another Injured

An Indian national died and another was injured following a motorcycle-jeep crash in Nepal's Parsa district. The accident caused both vehicles to catch fire. The jeep's driver fled the scene, and police are actively searching for him. Victims were identified as Naresh Sah Barnwal and Roshan Kumar Barnwal.

An Indian national lost his life, and another sustained injuries in a grave motorcycle-jeep collision in southern Nepal, authorities reported.

The incident occurred at 9:30 pm in Parsa district's Madhesh province, as the jeep, moving from Mahuwan to Dakaila, collided with the motorcycle. The impact sent both vehicles tumbling four meters off the road, erupting in flames.

Naresh Sah Barnwal, a 38-year-old from Bihar, succumbed to his injuries during medical attention. Meanwhile, Roshan Kumar Barnwal, 19, remains hospitalized. The jeep's driver fled, prompting an ongoing police search.

