Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident Amidst Fog Claims Newlywed's Life

A fatal car accident at a roundabout near Saha village in Ambala district claimed the life of newlywed Simran Singh and left his wife, Akanksha, seriously injured. Poor visibility due to fog and inadequate road safety measures were contributing factors, prompting local outcry for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:17 IST
A fatal car accident occurred near Saha village in Ambala district, claiming the life of newlywed Simran Singh and leaving his wife, Akanksha, in critical condition.

The incident happened as the couple's vehicle crashed into a roundabout amid dense fog on Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Local residents have attributed the accident to a lack of sufficient road safety features, like reflectors or warning signs, at the frequently perilous roundabout.

