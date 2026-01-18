Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident Amidst Fog Claims Newlywed's Life

A fatal car accident occurred near Saha village in Ambala district, claiming the life of newlywed Simran Singh and leaving his wife, Akanksha, in critical condition.

The incident happened as the couple's vehicle crashed into a roundabout amid dense fog on Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Local residents have attributed the accident to a lack of sufficient road safety features, like reflectors or warning signs, at the frequently perilous roundabout.

