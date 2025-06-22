Monsoon Arrives Early, Blankets India with Heavy Rains

The monsoon has now enveloped Ladakh and extended into much of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as parts of Punjab, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The conditions are favorable for the monsoon's advancement into further areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as well as remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K in the coming days.

Unusual this year, the monsoon could hit Delhi by June 24, which would be its earliest arrival since 2013. Heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan and Goa regions through June 26, with possible extreme rainfall in Madhya Pradesh on June 23 and 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)