Monsoon Arrives Early, Blankets India with Heavy Rains

Monsoon has swiftly covered most parts of northern India, reaching regions like Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Predicted to cause heavy rains in northwest India, the early arrival offers hope for agriculture but highlights unpredictable patterns inherent in seasonal shifts.

Updated: 22-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:10 IST
The monsoon has now enveloped Ladakh and extended into much of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as parts of Punjab, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The conditions are favorable for the monsoon's advancement into further areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as well as remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K in the coming days.

Unusual this year, the monsoon could hit Delhi by June 24, which would be its earliest arrival since 2013. Heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan and Goa regions through June 26, with possible extreme rainfall in Madhya Pradesh on June 23 and 24.

