US Domestic News Highlights: B-2 Bombers, Little Persia Strikes, and More

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. is relocating B-2 bombers to Guam, as President Trump weighs potential involvement in Israel's conflict with Iran. The move prompts discussions, especially among Iranian-Americans in Los Angeles, who have mixed feelings on recent strikes.

The LA Dodgers announced a $1 million pledge to assist families hit by increased ICE raids. Partnering with the city and community groups, the Dodgers aim to reach those most in need, reflecting their commitment to their diverse fanbase.

In aviation, the FAA reports telecommunications issues at Jacksonville's Air Route Traffic Control Center, though operations continue due to redundancies. Meanwhile, attention turns to Marathon Petroleum's Texas refinery as assessments follow a recent fire.

