Delhi's Record-Breaking Pothole Repair Initiative: A Step Towards Better Roads
The Delhi government aims to set a world record by filling 3,400 potholes across the city. The Public Works Department has mapped potholes on 1,400 km of roads. The project reflects a commitment to good governance and will involve real-time tracking and geo-tagging of repairs.
The Delhi government is on a mission to break records by filling 3,400 potholes throughout the national capital in a single day, announced PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.
The Public Works Department has proactively identified and geo-tagged potholes across its 1,400-kilometre road network just before monsoon hits.
Echoing a commitment to excellence, Verma revealed the plan includes uploading before and after images of repairs for public verification, emphasizing transparency and quality monitoring.
