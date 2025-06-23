Left Menu

Delhi's Record-Breaking Pothole Repair Initiative: A Step Towards Better Roads

The Delhi government aims to set a world record by filling 3,400 potholes across the city. The Public Works Department has mapped potholes on 1,400 km of roads. The project reflects a commitment to good governance and will involve real-time tracking and geo-tagging of repairs.

Updated: 23-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:51 IST
The Delhi government is on a mission to break records by filling 3,400 potholes throughout the national capital in a single day, announced PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

The Public Works Department has proactively identified and geo-tagged potholes across its 1,400-kilometre road network just before monsoon hits.

Echoing a commitment to excellence, Verma revealed the plan includes uploading before and after images of repairs for public verification, emphasizing transparency and quality monitoring.

