Delhi's Record-Breaking Pothole Repair Initiative: A Step Towards Better Roads

The Delhi government is on a mission to break records by filling 3,400 potholes throughout the national capital in a single day, announced PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

The Public Works Department has proactively identified and geo-tagged potholes across its 1,400-kilometre road network just before monsoon hits.

Echoing a commitment to excellence, Verma revealed the plan includes uploading before and after images of repairs for public verification, emphasizing transparency and quality monitoring.