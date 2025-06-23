Race Against Monsoon: Delhi's Desilting Drive
As monsoon nears, Delhi races to desilt drains and prevent waterlogging. The PWD completes 70% of work; new contracts ensure ongoing maintenance. MCD exceeds its target by 40%, focusing on vulnerable zones. Coordination among multiple agencies aims to curb annual disruptions.
With the monsoon season rapidly approaching, Delhi's authorities are scrambling to complete the desilting of drains to prevent the recurring problem of waterlogging. The Public Works Department (PWD), responsible for over half of the city's drainage network, reported completing 70% of desilting work across 2,064 kilometers.
This year, under the new BJP-led government's strategy, two-year contracts have been introduced under 35 packages to ensure sustained maintenance. Previously, short-term contracts led to recurring issues. These longer contracts aim for consistent cleaning and monitoring, with contractors tasked with maintaining pumps at critical sites.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), managing 520 kilometers of drains, has also surpassed last year's goals by 40%. Special focus is on flood-prone areas. Meanwhile, the NDMC and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department have made significant progress, with the Chief Minister urging all departments to collaborate for effective solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
