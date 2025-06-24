Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Uttarakhand

A 35-year-old woman, Lata Devi, was tragically killed by a tiger attack in Pauri district, Uttarakhand. Despite villagers' attempts to help, she couldn't be saved. The 11-year-old tiger was later caught by the forest department. Officials attribute its attack to old age and inability to hunt proficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotdwar | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:30 IST
A brutal tiger attack led to the heartbreaking death of Lata Devi, a 35-year-old woman in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. Devi was tending to her goats when the tiger struck, leaving villagers helpless to save her.

Forest officials, led by Divisional Forest Officer Akash Gangwar, managed to trap the 11-year-old female tiger, which struggled to hunt due to its deteriorating dental condition. The forest department assured locals of plans to increase safety measures in the affected areas.

Despite earlier warnings about the tiger's presence, residents accused the forest department of delayed action. Previous incidents in the district indicate a growing concern about wildlife encounters, pressuring authorities to address the community's safety anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

