Inferno Traps Victim in Delhi Banquet Hall Blaze

A massive fire engulfed a banquet hall near Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar, trapping one individual inside. Rescue operations by various agencies are ongoing, with 24 fire tenders dispatched to control the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown, while traffic has been diverted and the area cordoned off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:37 IST
A significant fire incident has occurred at a banquet hall near DLF Moti Nagar in Delhi, trapping at least one individual, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Initially, reports indicated two individuals were trapped when the blaze ignited on Monday night. One has since escaped, though rescue operations continue for the second victim. Agencies including the DFS, National Disaster Relief Force, and local police are present on-site.

In response to an emergency call logged at 8:47 pm, 24 fire tenders have been deployed to the site. Thick smoke and flames have engulfed the Golden Banquet Hall, prompting authorities to divert traffic and maintain a secure perimeter around the area. The fire's origin remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

