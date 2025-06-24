Aquaculture Poised to Create 22 Million Jobs by 2050 with $1.5T Investment Push

A groundbreaking new report by the World Bank and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) reveals that aquaculture could generate up to 22 million new jobs by 2050 and presents an investment opportunity worth a staggering $1.5 trillion. Titled Harnessing the Waters: A Trillion Dollar Investment Opportunity in Sustainable Aquaculture, the report positions aquaculture as a cornerstone of the future global food system, vital to addressing rising food demands, climate change, and economic inequality.

From Niche Sector to Economic Powerhouse

Currently responsible for nearly 60% of global seafood production, aquaculture has already emerged as a key solution to the pressures on overexploited wild fisheries. As wild fish stocks reach ecological limits, the controlled cultivation of aquatic organisms—from fish and shellfish to crustaceans—offers a scalable and sustainable alternative.

According to the report, business-as-usual investments of $0.5 trillion would result in a moderate annual growth rate of 1.9%, boosting global production (excluding seaweeds) to 159 million metric tons by 2050. This baseline scenario could still create 8 to 14 million new jobs. However, a bolder approach—with $1.5 trillion in investments—could drive production to 255 million metric tons, nearly 100 million more than the baseline, and generate between 13 and 22 million jobs across the globe.

A Low-Carbon, High-Impact Protein Source

The World Bank and WWF emphasized that aquaculture has the lowest carbon and greenhouse gas footprint of all animal protein sources. Compared to land-based livestock farming, aquaculture requires less land and freshwater, emits fewer emissions, and delivers a more efficient protein yield. These environmental advantages make it one of the most sustainable methods for feeding the world’s rapidly growing population, projected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050.

“Aquaculture is among the most sustainable ways to produce animal protein and will be essential in feeding the world’s growing population,” said Sergio Nates, Senior Director for Aquaculture at WWF. “As the sector continues to expand, it holds immense potential to deliver positive social impact globally. It’s critical that we guide this growth through sustainable and responsible production practices.”

Shifting Toward Responsible and Inclusive Growth

The report highlights the urgent need to transition from small-scale and informal aquaculture operations to more intensive, professionalized, and scalable models, particularly in emerging markets. Genevieve Connors, Acting Global Director for Environment at the World Bank, underlined that sustainability must be embedded in this growth.

“To realize aquaculture’s full potential, we must shift toward practices that are not only productive, but also environmentally responsible, socially inclusive, and economically viable,” Connors stated. “This is a call to action—to deepen collaboration, to invest boldly in new aquaculture technologies, and to foster stronger alignment between public and private sectors.”

Financing the Blue Economy

The report delves into the financial landscape surrounding aquaculture, identifying innovative investment tools and financial mechanisms critical to the sector’s growth. These include public-private partnerships, blended finance models, impact investing, and tailored government subsidies and incentives.

It also examines investment risk management, outlining how appropriate policy frameworks and robust regulatory systems can foster investor confidence while ensuring environmental and social safeguards.

Case Studies: Lessons from Leading Nations

Drawing from in-depth analyses of seven mature aquaculture industries—Bangladesh, Chile, China, Ecuador, Egypt, Thailand, and Vietnam—the report offers valuable insights into how countries can stimulate growth through smart regulation, research and development, and finance reform.

Each of these nations provides a blueprint for sustainable aquaculture development, demonstrating how targeted investments and sound governance can drive productivity, enhance food security, and uplift rural communities.

Opportunities for Stakeholders Across Sectors

The report is particularly geared toward financial institutions, government policymakers, philanthropic organizations, and private investors. It presents aquaculture not only as a critical solution for sustainable food systems but as a high-potential sector within the broader “blue economy”—economic activities related to oceans, seas, and coastal areas.

With seafood production expected to rise by 14% by 2032, the need for efficient, scalable, and sustainable production methods is pressing. Aquaculture offers a clear path forward.

Conclusion: A Watershed Moment for Aquaculture

Harnessing the Waters positions aquaculture as one of the most strategic opportunities to address climate change, global hunger, and economic disparities. The potential to create up to 22 million jobs, improve food security, and generate $1.5 trillion in investment returns makes it one of the most impactful areas for public and private capital.

As the world grapples with the interconnected challenges of environmental degradation, malnutrition, and unemployment, aquaculture stands out not just as a food solution—but as a transformational force for a sustainable and equitable future.