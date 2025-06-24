Pakistan’s PINSTECH Named IAEA Collaborating Centre for Sustainable Water Management

Updated: 24-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:00 IST

In a landmark development for regional water sustainability and nuclear science, the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), operating under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), has been officially designated as an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Collaborating Centre for sustainable water resource management. This prestigious recognition was formalized through an agreement signed by Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman of PAEC, and Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, during the IAEA’s 68th General Conference.

The appointment marks a pivotal achievement in the decades-long partnership between Pakistan and the IAEA, highlighting the country’s contribution to global efforts in applying nuclear technologies for environmental sustainability.

One of Four Centres Worldwide

With this designation, PINSTECH becomes one of only four IAEA Collaborating Centres worldwide in the field of water resource management. The centre will operate in this capacity from 2024 to 2028, focusing on cutting-edge research, training, and service provision related to water conservation and environmental protection.

The centre’s primary objectives include capacity building among IAEA member states, advancement of scientific understanding in isotope hydrology, and promotion of data-driven water management. Activities will encompass training courses, workshops, and expert fellowships as well as the provision of analytical services and expert guidance to regional and international stakeholders.

Technical Capabilities and Historical Legacy

Founded in 1965 under the PAEC, PINSTECH has emerged as the premier research and development institution in Pakistan’s nuclear sector. Over the years, its laboratories have specialized in nuclear applications for peaceful purposes, particularly in the field of isotope hydrology.

Thanks to continuous support from the IAEA, PINSTECH has significantly upgraded its infrastructure and human capital. Scientists from the institute have benefitted from national, regional, and inter-regional IAEA technical cooperation projects, receiving advanced training in nuclear and isotope techniques for water studies.

PINSTECH has also served as a Regional Resource Unit, extending its capabilities to neighboring countries by offering laboratory services, expert missions, and capacity-building activities. Its involvement in IAEA-coordinated research projects further showcases its leadership in applied nuclear science.

Scope of Planned Activities

Under the new collaboration agreement, PINSTECH will undertake a wide array of activities focused on improving water resource management using nuclear technologies. These include:

Characterization of water systems such as rivers, lakes, aquifers, and coastal waters.

Isotope tracer studies and advanced water chemistry assessments.

Data generation to support water use planning, pollution control, and ecosystem protection.

Technical support to IAEA member countries, especially in Asia and the Middle East.

Such assessments are crucial for understanding the sources, movement, and quality of water in different ecosystems—especially in water-stressed regions like South Asia.

Global Contributions and Quality Standards

PINSTECH’s water quality laboratories adhere to international standards and actively contribute to global initiatives such as:

The Global Water Analysis Laboratory (GloWAL) Network.

The Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation (GNIP) .

The Global Network of Isotopes in Rivers (GNIR).

The institute also participates in international inter-comparison exercises to ensure laboratory quality and accuracy. These collaborative efforts have fortified Pakistan’s position as a credible source of scientific expertise in environmental and water-related research.

Recognition and Forward Outlook

The IAEA’s decision to name PINSTECH a Collaborating Centre is both a recognition of its scientific excellence and an investment in future cooperation. The designation comes at a time when regional water stress and climate change call for robust scientific solutions and data-driven management strategies.

Notably, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the IAEA’s Regional Cooperation Agreement, PINSTECH and its scientists were honored with outstanding achievement awards, further underscoring their contribution to nuclear science for development.

Through this new role, PINSTECH is expected to reinforce regional and global efforts to secure water resources, improve environmental health, and build capacity in nuclear applications for sustainable development.