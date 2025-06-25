Left Menu

Blistering Heatwave Shatters Records Across U.S. Northeast

Millions in U.S. Northeast cities face record-breaking heat, leading to disruptions in public transport and closures of tourist sites. Construction firms are taking steps to protect workers, while high temperatures affect voting turnout. The heatwave also impacts agriculture in Canada, though relief is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:20 IST
Blistering Heatwave Shatters Records Across U.S. Northeast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Millions of residents in the U.S. Northeast are grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to record levels across major cities.

Washington and Boston are expected to hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing previous records by significant margins, according to the National Weather Service.

This oppressive heat has disrupted public transport and forced the closure of notable tourist attractions. Meanwhile, construction companies are taking measures to ensure worker safety amid soaring temperatures.

In New York City, primary election voters brave the heat, with some regretting not opting for mail-in ballots.

The heat is also affecting crop production in Canada, though forecasters predict cooler temperatures ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025