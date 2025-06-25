Blistering Heatwave Shatters Records Across U.S. Northeast

Millions of residents in the U.S. Northeast are grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to record levels across major cities.

Washington and Boston are expected to hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing previous records by significant margins, according to the National Weather Service.

This oppressive heat has disrupted public transport and forced the closure of notable tourist attractions. Meanwhile, construction companies are taking measures to ensure worker safety amid soaring temperatures.

In New York City, primary election voters brave the heat, with some regretting not opting for mail-in ballots.

The heat is also affecting crop production in Canada, though forecasters predict cooler temperatures ahead.

