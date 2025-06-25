A New Era in Space Exploration: Axiom-4's Diverse Crew Makes History

The Axiom-4 mission has successfully launched to the International Space Station, featuring a diverse crew of astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the milestone, emphasizing the importance of the mission for India.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the mission, becomes the first Indian to visit the ISS, carrying the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion people. His journey represents a significant achievement for India's space endeavors.

Over 14 days, the astronauts will conduct more than 60 science experiments, marking a pivotal step in international space collaboration. The mission departed from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, illustrating a new phase of global cooperation in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)