A New Era in Space Exploration: Axiom-4's Diverse Crew Makes History

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. This marks a milestone with astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla represents 1.4 billion Indians in this historic space endeavor, undertaking significant scientific experiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the mission, becomes the first Indian to visit the ISS, carrying the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion people. His journey represents a significant achievement for India's space endeavors.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the mission, becomes the first Indian to visit the ISS, carrying the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion people. His journey represents a significant achievement for India's space endeavors.

Over 14 days, the astronauts will conduct more than 60 science experiments, marking a pivotal step in international space collaboration. The mission departed from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, illustrating a new phase of global cooperation in space exploration.

