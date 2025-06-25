Left Menu

Tropical Depression Threatens Flood-Weary Southern China

A tropical depression may impact southern China, bringing rain to already flood-affected areas recovering from Typhoon Wutip. The storm is expected to hit between Hainan and Guangdong, testing flood defenses. Climate change is blamed for intensified rainfall. Emergency funds have been allocated for relief efforts in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:41 IST
Tropical Depression Threatens Flood-Weary Southern China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Meteorologists have warned that a new tropical depression could hit southern China as early as Thursday, threatening regions still reeling from Typhoon Wutip two weeks ago. The storm is anticipated to bring heavy rain and strong winds to an area already struggling to recover.

The National Meteorological Centre of China has forecasted that the tropical depression may make landfall between Hainan Island and the Guangdong mainland on Thursday morning. This poses a stern test for the flood defenses of densely populated areas in Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hunan, where Wutip had previously forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands.

Adding to the concern, unusually heavy rains have already battered southwestern Guizhou province, causing rivers to swell and infrastructure damage. In response, Beijing's economic planning agency has rapidly allocated emergency funds to aid disaster relief efforts in the hardest-hit provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025