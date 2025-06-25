Crackdown on Illegal Watercourse Alterations in Pune's IT Hub

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has pinpointed 13 sites around the bustling IT hub in Pune where unauthorized modifications have disrupted the natural flow of streams, inciting severe waterlogging.

In response, PMRDA officials have launched a crackdown against builders and entities behind these disruptions in Hinjewadi and nearby areas. They are now initiating measures to restore the original drainage systems.

During the heavy downpour on June 9, the under-construction Metro route in the Hinjewadi IT Park was heavily inundated, sparking complaints from commuters. In reaction, PMRDA has signaled builders and companies to dismantle unauthorized constructions or face serious consequences, including criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)