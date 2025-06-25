Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Watercourse Alterations in Pune's IT Hub

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has identified 13 locations near Pune's IT hub where illegal construction has blocked natural waterways, causing severe waterlogging. Actions are being taken against builders and entities responsible, with stop-work orders issued and potential criminal charges for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:49 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Watercourse Alterations in Pune's IT Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has pinpointed 13 sites around the bustling IT hub in Pune where unauthorized modifications have disrupted the natural flow of streams, inciting severe waterlogging.

In response, PMRDA officials have launched a crackdown against builders and entities behind these disruptions in Hinjewadi and nearby areas. They are now initiating measures to restore the original drainage systems.

During the heavy downpour on June 9, the under-construction Metro route in the Hinjewadi IT Park was heavily inundated, sparking complaints from commuters. In reaction, PMRDA has signaled builders and companies to dismantle unauthorized constructions or face serious consequences, including criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025