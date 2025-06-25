Left Menu

Terrifying Dog Attack: Dombivali Boy's Ordeal Caught on Camera

A young boy in Dombivali, Thane, suffered severe injuries after being attacked by stray dogs. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the boy being bitten multiple times before a passerby intervened. Residents blame local authorities for not addressing the canine threat despite numerous complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:00 IST
Terrifying Dog Attack: Dombivali Boy's Ordeal Caught on Camera
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Dombivali, Thane district, a young boy became the victim of a brutal attack by a pack of stray dogs, an incident that was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

The horrific confrontation unfolded as the boy stepped outside his home, only to be set upon by the aggressive canines. The child, bitten and dragged across the ground, was ultimately saved by a quick-thinking pedestrian who intervened.

Locals have criticized the Municipal Health Department for their inaction, highlighting the ongoing dangers posed by the stray dog population despite numerous appeals for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025