Terrifying Dog Attack: Dombivali Boy's Ordeal Caught on Camera

In Dombivali, Thane district, a young boy became the victim of a brutal attack by a pack of stray dogs, an incident that was captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

The horrific confrontation unfolded as the boy stepped outside his home, only to be set upon by the aggressive canines. The child, bitten and dragged across the ground, was ultimately saved by a quick-thinking pedestrian who intervened.

Locals have criticized the Municipal Health Department for their inaction, highlighting the ongoing dangers posed by the stray dog population despite numerous appeals for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)