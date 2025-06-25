Tragedy Strikes in Gharsana: Uncle and Niece Drown in Water Tank

Tragedy struck the 7 MLD village of Gharsana in Rajasthan when a 30-year-old man, Rashid Khan, and his 15-year-old niece, Rehmat, tragically drowned. The incident occurred as they were filling water from a storage tank and slipped into it, according to officials on Wednesday.

Soon after the incident, local authorities, including SHO Mahaveer Bishnoi and Tehsildar Babita Dhillon, arrived at the scene. With the villagers' help, the bodies of Rashid and Rehmat were retrieved from the tank, highlighting the perilous nature of the water system.

In a development hindering procedural closure, the families of the deceased refused to allow a post-mortem examination, leading to a temporary deadlock. Local administration officials are making efforts to persuade the bereaved families to proceed with the essential post-mortem process for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)