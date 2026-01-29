Precision Over Reinvention: Rashid Khan's T20 World Cup Strategy

Afghanistan's cricket captain Rashid Khan is unfazed amid suggestions that batsmen have deciphered his bowling strategy. Prioritizing precision over reinvention, Khan insists this will shape his impact as Afghanistan readies for the ICC T20 World Cup across India and Sri Lanka starting February 7.

Despite a decline in performance during the past two IPL seasons with the Gujarat Titans, Khan stresses the importance of execution in T20 cricket. The Afghan skipper attributes reduced wickets to minor lapses in his line and length, not predictability, asserting the significance of each delivery's precision.

As Afghanistan gears up for the World Cup, Khan, along with top squad members experienced in subcontinental conditions, focuses on maintaining simplicity and delivering consistency. Having recently triumphed in a series against the West Indies, the team carries renewed confidence.

