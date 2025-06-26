Tragedy in Colombia: Landslide Claims Lives and Displaces Thousands

A landslide in northwestern Colombia has tragically claimed the lives of at least 11 people, according to local authorities. This disaster came in the wake of heavy rains that unleashed a deadly flow of mud and debris onto populated neighborhoods, leading to the destruction of roughly a dozen homes.

Rescue operations continue vigorously in Medellin and Bello, Colombia's second-largest city and an adjacent town, where at least 15 individuals are still missing. Emergency workers are meticulously combing through rubble, with the aid of dogs, drones, and other sophisticated tools to locate survivors.

In response to the calamity, local officials in Bello, led by Mayor Lorena Gonzalez Ospina, swiftly converted schools and community centers into shelters, hosting approximately 1,300 people. Meanwhile, Medellin's Mayor Federico Gutierrez announced the evacuation of over 60 structurally compromised homes, as precautionary efforts go full throttle.

