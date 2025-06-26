Left Menu

Tragedy in Colombia: Landslide Claims Lives and Displaces Thousands

In northwestern Colombia, a devastating landslide has resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, with many more missing. Heavy rains prompted the landslide, burying homes and displacing over 1,300 people. Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency services utilizing advanced technologies to locate survivors.

  • Country:
  • Colombia

A landslide in northwestern Colombia has tragically claimed the lives of at least 11 people, according to local authorities. This disaster came in the wake of heavy rains that unleashed a deadly flow of mud and debris onto populated neighborhoods, leading to the destruction of roughly a dozen homes.

Rescue operations continue vigorously in Medellin and Bello, Colombia's second-largest city and an adjacent town, where at least 15 individuals are still missing. Emergency workers are meticulously combing through rubble, with the aid of dogs, drones, and other sophisticated tools to locate survivors.

In response to the calamity, local officials in Bello, led by Mayor Lorena Gonzalez Ospina, swiftly converted schools and community centers into shelters, hosting approximately 1,300 people. Meanwhile, Medellin's Mayor Federico Gutierrez announced the evacuation of over 60 structurally compromised homes, as precautionary efforts go full throttle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

