Pre-Dawn Fire Engulfs Shops and Scooter in Delhi

A fire incident occurred in Delhi's Tilak market, destroying two shops and a scooter. The fire started in the early hours, but no casualties were reported. The fire brigade received the alert at 2.55 am and dispatched five tenders to the site, managing to control the situation by 4.05 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the early hours of Thursday, a fire broke out in Delhi's Ramesh Nagar, ravaging two shops and a scooter in the Tilak market area, according to an official.

The Delhi Fire Services officer confirmed no casualties in the incident. They received the emergency call at 2.55 am and promptly dispatched five fire tenders to the site. A toy shop, a watch shop, and a scooter were consumed by the flames.

The fire department successfully brought the blaze under control by 4.05 am, preventing further damage, the officer reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

