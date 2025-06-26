Intensified Monsoon Rains Cause Havoc in Kerala
Monsoon rains worsened in Kerala, flooding parts of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. The IMD issued an orange alert for seven districts due to very heavy rains. The Chooralmala River in Wayanad is in spate, threatening the Bailey bridge. Last year's landslides in the area were deadly.
Monsoon rains in Kerala have intensified dramatically, causing floods in areas of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) responded by issuing an orange alert for seven districts on Thursday morning.
The alert, which indicates very heavy rain ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, covered districts including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.
In Wayanad, persistent heavy rains have swelled the Chooralmala River, endangering the structural integrity of the Bailey bridge. This follows last July's landslides in the area, which resulted in over 200 fatalities and significant property damage.
