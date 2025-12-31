IMD and Tripura Partner to Bolster Weather Forecasting

In a significant move to enhance weather forecasting capabilities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has partnered with the Tripura government to install a state-of-the-art Doppler radar station in South Tripura's Belonia. The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

Currently, Tripura hosts a Doppler radar station in Agartala. The new installation is slated to be operational within the next two to three months, providing a much-needed boost to the state's weather observation network. The region, often plagued by floods and landslides during the monsoon, is expected to benefit from improved accuracy in weather warnings.

IMD Director General Mrityunjoy Mahapatra highlighted that additional stations are planned for Silchar, Aizawl, and Imphal as part of a broader initiative to enhance predictive capabilities. The state government has provided 2 acres of land for the Belonia project, aiming for completion by the fiscal year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)