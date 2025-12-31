Left Menu

IMD and Tripura Partner to Bolster Weather Forecasting

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has signed an MoU with the Tripura government to install a new Doppler radar station in Belonia, enhancing weather prediction capabilities. The initiative aims to improve weather warnings in northeastern India, with similar projects planned for other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:44 IST
IMD and Tripura Partner to Bolster Weather Forecasting
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance weather forecasting capabilities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has partnered with the Tripura government to install a state-of-the-art Doppler radar station in South Tripura's Belonia. The collaboration was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

Currently, Tripura hosts a Doppler radar station in Agartala. The new installation is slated to be operational within the next two to three months, providing a much-needed boost to the state's weather observation network. The region, often plagued by floods and landslides during the monsoon, is expected to benefit from improved accuracy in weather warnings.

IMD Director General Mrityunjoy Mahapatra highlighted that additional stations are planned for Silchar, Aizawl, and Imphal as part of a broader initiative to enhance predictive capabilities. The state government has provided 2 acres of land for the Belonia project, aiming for completion by the fiscal year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

 India
3
CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

 India
4
Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day

Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025