Anupam Colony: New Benchmark for Sustainability in Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council declares Satya Sadan, D1, and D2 officers' flats in Chanakyapuri as 'Anupam Colony', applauding their sustainability practices. The colony promotes waste management through unique initiatives like a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle center, aiming to inspire citywide adoption of self-sustained environmental solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:51 IST
Anupam Colony: New Benchmark for Sustainability in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the New Delhi Municipal Council has declared certain officer flats in Chanakyapuri as 'Anupam Colony' to recognize their outstanding sanitation and sustainability efforts. This marks the first such recognition in the national capital, reflecting a model for urban waste management.

Anupam Colony stands out with its dedicated Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) center and a 'Neki ki Deewar', offering a platform for the donation of items like clothes and toys. This initiative, under the NDMC's vision, aims to foster a 'Cleaner and Greener Tomorrow' through community-driven waste solutions.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra highlighted the colony's onsite waste processing capabilities, with wet waste being turned into organic compost and dry waste sorted into 12 categories. This sustainable approach is set to be replicated across Delhi based on the colony's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

